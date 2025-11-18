Fire at Plymouth Argyle’s stadium being treated as arson
- A fire broke out at Plymouth Argyle’s football stadium on Monday night.
- The fire brigade were called just after 9pm on Monday after a fire started next to a portable toilet outside the Babcock Devonport End at Home Park.
- Plymouth released a statement on X to confirm they were “treating the incident as arson” and that they had provided CCTV footage to the police.
- The League One club thanked the fire brigade for their “incredible response” to the incident.
- Plymouth stated the fire brigade reached the scene within three minutes of the fire starting which limited the damage caused.