Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fire at Plymouth Argyle’s stadium being treated as arson

A fire broke out at Home Park on Monday night
A fire broke out at Home Park on Monday night (Getty Images)
  • A fire broke out at Plymouth Argyle’s football stadium on Monday night.
  • The fire brigade were called just after 9pm on Monday after a fire started next to a portable toilet outside the Babcock Devonport End at Home Park.
  • Plymouth released a statement on X to confirm they were “treating the incident as arson” and that they had provided CCTV footage to the police.
  • The League One club thanked the fire brigade for their “incredible response” to the incident.
  • Plymouth stated the fire brigade reached the scene within three minutes of the fire starting which limited the damage caused.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in