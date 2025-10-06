Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Piastri fumes over lap one incident as world championship heats up

McLaren needs to let Norris & Piatsri race - Guenther Steiner
  • McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, escalating their season-long rivalry.
  • Piastri openly criticised Norris's aggressive driving and McLaren's decision not to intervene after the incident, which stewards noted but did not investigate.
  • George Russell secured victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with Max Verstappen finishing second, followed by Norris in third and Piastri in fourth place.
  • Despite the internal team tension, McLaren clinched the constructors’ championship for the second consecutive year at the event.
  • The incident presents a management challenge for McLaren to address the growing rivalry between their two drivers ahead of upcoming races.
