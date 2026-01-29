Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England batsman makes bold prediction ahead of T20 World Cup

Video Player Placeholder
IPL 2025 Drama: CSK's Ashwin Exit, RCB's Rise & LSG Knocked Out!
  • Phil Salt is determined to become the world's best T20 batter as England prepares for the T20 World Cup, beginning with a series in Sri Lanka.
  • Currently ranked second globally, Salt has an impressive T20 international record, including four centuries, an average of 38.5, and a strike rate of 168.
  • The 29-year-old expressed his ambition to surpass India's Abhishek Sharma in the rankings, despite admiring his batting style.
  • Salt views the T20 World Cup as the highlight of his career and is highly motivated to make a significant impact, having been part of England's 2022 winning squad.
  • While confident in England's chances, Salt acknowledged that beating co-hosts India, whom he considers the strongest team, will require some luck.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in