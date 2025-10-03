Guardiola backs key midfielder after third-successive England omission
- Phil Foden has been omitted from the England squad for the third consecutive time, despite his improved club form this season.
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Foden will return to the national team if he continues his current performance level.
- Guardiola praised Foden's ability in tight spaces and his desire to score, expecting him to start against Brentford where he has a strong scoring record.
- Guardiola commented on Erling Haaland's frustration after City's 2-2 Champions League draw with Monaco, stating he appreciates such a response from his players.
- The City manager also expressed his admiration for Europe's Ryder Cup victory over the USA, highlighting the team's resilience and the event's intense pressure.