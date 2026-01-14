Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

PGA Tour confirms high-profile defection back from LIV Golf at huge financial cost

Video Player Placeholder
Did Brooks Koepka Just Open the Door to the END of LIV Golf?
  • Brooks Koepka has rejoined the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf, agreeing to significant financial penalties and a $5 million charitable donation.
  • Despite Koepka's move, prominent LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith have confirmed they will remain with the Saudi-backed league.
  • The PGA Tour's new 'Returning Member Program' is exclusively for major championship or Players Championship winners since 2022, which Koepka qualified for.
  • DeChambeau indicated he has a contract with LIV Golf and is expected to secure a new deal worth an estimated $500 million.
  • PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp stated Koepka's return includes a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the Player Equity Program, estimated at $50-85 million.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in