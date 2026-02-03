Guardiola speaks out over Palestine; killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed outrage over the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, comparing Pretti's death to a nurse being shot in the NHS.
- Guardiola criticised the justification of Pretti's death by US administration officials, stating it was impossible to defend.
- He attended a rally in Barcelona last week to support Palestinian children in Gaza, highlighting his anguish over what he called 'genocide in Palestine'.
- Guardiola also spoke of his distress regarding deaths in Ukraine and Sudan, emphasising the importance of humanity and speaking up for a better society.
- He stressed that humanitarian aid and protecting human life should take precedence over political causes, advocating for helping those in need regardless of their background.
