Lijnders explains Pep Guardiola’s surprise absence at press conference

Video Player Placeholder
Guardiola is fine, dealing with personal matter - City assistant Lijnders
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola missed his pre-match press conference on Friday.
  • He was absent for "personal reasons" ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham.
  • Assistant manager Pep Lijnders stepped in to address the media instead.
  • The day before, Guardiola had delivered a speech in Barcelona supporting Palestinian children at a charity concert.
  • Lijnders confirmed Guardiola was "good" and expected to return to Manchester later that day, with training scheduled for Saturday.
