Pep Guardiola says Man City were in ‘survival’ mode during dramatic win at Fulham

Andy Sims
Pep Guardiola struggled to explain how his team nearly threw away a four-goal advantage (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Pep Guardiola struggled to explain how his team nearly threw away a four-goal advantage (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Manchester City secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Fulham, narrowly avoiding blowing a four-goal lead after being 5-1 up.
  • Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal, becoming the quickest player to reach the milestone in just 111 matches.
  • City's other goals came from Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, and Jeremy Doku, establishing a commanding lead early in the second half.
  • Fulham mounted a significant comeback with goals from Alex Iwobi and a quickfire double from substitute Samuel Chukwueze, reducing the deficit to 5-4.
  • Pep Guardiola struggled to explain the collapse, admitting it was a “question of survival” for his team as they held on for all three points.
