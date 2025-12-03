Pep Guardiola says Man City were in ‘survival’ mode during dramatic win at Fulham
- Manchester City secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Fulham, narrowly avoiding blowing a four-goal lead after being 5-1 up.
- Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal, becoming the quickest player to reach the milestone in just 111 matches.
- City's other goals came from Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, and Jeremy Doku, establishing a commanding lead early in the second half.
- Fulham mounted a significant comeback with goals from Alex Iwobi and a quickfire double from substitute Samuel Chukwueze, reducing the deficit to 5-4.
- Pep Guardiola struggled to explain the collapse, admitting it was a “question of survival” for his team as they held on for all three points.