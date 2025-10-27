Pep Guardiola makes Premier League title admission after Aston Villa loss
- Manchester City lost 1-0 to Aston Villa, resulting in Arsenal moving six points clear at the top of the Premier League.
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed no immediate concern about the gap, highlighting the long nature of the football season.
- Aston Villa secured their fourth successive Premier League victory, with Matty Cash scoring the winning goal.
- The win was a fitting celebration of Unai Emery's three-year anniversary as Aston Villa's manager.
- Erling Haaland's 12-game scoring run for club and country was brought to an end by Aston Villa's strong defensive performance.