Pep Guardiola set for another career milestone with Man City against Bayer Leverkusen

Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 100th Champions League game with Man City tonight
Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 100th Champions League game with Man City tonight (Getty Images)
  • Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 100th game in the Champions League proper as manager of Manchester City when his side face Bayer Leverkusen tonight.
  • He also took charge of two further games when City had to qualify for the group stages back in 2016/17.
  • Guardiola, who reached 1,000 games as a manager earlier this month, has won 62 of his 99 Champions League matches with City to date, drawing 19 and losing 18.
  • City won the Champions League with Guardiola in the dugout in 2023, having lost in the final to Chelsea two years earlier.
  • They are well placed to automatically qualify for the knockout stages this season as they sit fourth in the 36-team table after taking 10 points from their opening four league phase matches.

