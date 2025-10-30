Football legend Paul Scholes quits TV punditry to care for his son
- Paul Scholes revealed he stopped his commentary work to better accommodate the routine of his 20-year-old son, Aiden, who has severe autism.
- The former Manchester United midfielder explained on the 'Stick to Football' podcast that his previous commentary duties, especially Europa League matches on Thursday nights, caused agitation for Aiden.
- Scholes, who co-parents Aiden with his ex-wife, chose the podcast format as it offered more flexibility and suited his son's needs better.
- He hopes that by sharing his experiences, both the difficulties and joyful moments, he can help other families facing similar situations.
- Scholes also disclosed that he initially kept Aiden's diagnosis secret during his playing career and expressed his current concern for Aiden's future care.