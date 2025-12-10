Paul Pogba becomes shareholder and ambassador for professional camel racing team
- Paul Pogba has become a shareholder and ambassador for Al Haboob, a professional camel racing team based in Saudi Arabia.
- Pogba, who has researched the sport, aims to bridge cultures and introduce camel racing to new audiences in his ambassadorial role.
- This new venture follows his return to football last month, making a substitute appearance for Monaco after serving an 18-month doping ban.
- The French international received a four-year ban in February 2024 for testing positive for DHEA, which was later reduced on appeal.
- A 2018 World Cup winner, Pogba previously had two spells each at Manchester United and Juventus, with his last Juventus contract terminated after the failed drug test.