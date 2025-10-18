Paul Gascoigne says he ‘cannot change’ amid struggle with alcoholism
- Paul Gascoigne has declared he will "never stop drinking" and would prefer to "die as Gazza" rather than give up alcohol.
- The former England footballer admitted to the Daily Mirror that he continues to relapse despite numerous attempts at rehabilitation.
- Gascoigne said he has "not changed" and "cannot change", accepting his public image and past struggles with alcoholism and depression.
- Despite his turbulent life off the pitch, the 58-year-old maintains he has "no regrets" about his experiences.
- He is set to release a new book, Eight, which he promises will reveal the "real Gazza" for the first time.