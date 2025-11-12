Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AI struggled to decipher Paul Gascoigne’s thick accent, book writer reveals

Paul Gascoigne says Raul Moat saga is ‘biggest regret of his life’
  • Victoria Williams, ghostwriter of Paul Gascoigne's autobiography Eight' revealed that AI transcription software failed to accurately understand his thick Geordie accent.
  • The AI produced numerous errors, mistranslating words like “hide” as “hate” and “lies” as “lawyers” during the transcription process.
  • Williams, despite not being Geordie herself, had to manually transcribe hours of recordings to ensure the book's accuracy.
  • She noted that this manual process, though arduous, helped her better capture Gascoigne's voice and raw emotion, ultimately improving the autobiography.
  • Eight, which explores Gascoigne's personal life and battles with addiction, was released on 23 October, with the footballer insisting on being truthful.
