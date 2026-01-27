Man United dealt huge injury blow after stunning win over Arsenal
- Manchester United star Patrick Dorgu faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.
- The injury occurred during Sunday's 3-2 victory over Arsenal, a match in which Dorgu scored a spectacular half-volley.
- Interim boss Michael Carrick initially hoped the issue was merely cramp, but further assessments revealed a more severe problem.
- The 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined until mid-April, potentially missing the club's next eight fixtures.
- This setback comes at a crucial time for Dorgu, who had been in excellent form, scoring in consecutive games against Manchester City and Arsenal.