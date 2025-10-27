Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia dealt major injury blow ahead of Ashes Test

Smith to step up seamlessly as Australia captain - Starc
  • Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test against England due to a long-term back injury.
  • Cricket Australia confirmed that the 32-year-old fast bowler has not recovered in time for the opening match in Perth on 21 November.
  • Former skipper Steve Smith will lead Australia in Cummins’ absence, having previously captained the team six times.
  • Cummins, who has not played since July, aims to return for the second Test in Brisbane, scheduled to begin on 4 December.
  • Scott Boland, 36, is the likely replacement for Cummins in Australia’s bowling attack.
