Australia dealt major injury blow ahead of Ashes Test
- Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the first Ashes Test against England due to a long-term back injury.
- Cricket Australia confirmed that the 32-year-old fast bowler has not recovered in time for the opening match in Perth on 21 November.
- Former skipper Steve Smith will lead Australia in Cummins’ absence, having previously captained the team six times.
- Cummins, who has not played since July, aims to return for the second Test in Brisbane, scheduled to begin on 4 December.
- Scott Boland, 36, is the likely replacement for Cummins in Australia’s bowling attack.