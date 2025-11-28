Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia dealt huge injury blow ahead of second Ashes Test

Shellshocked England fall to heavy Ashes defeat inside two days
  • Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, is set to miss the second Ashes Test against England in Brisbane due to an ongoing back issue.
  • Despite undertaking fitness work and bowling in Sydney, Cummins was not named in the unchanged 14-man squad for the day/night match.
  • No official explanation was provided for his absence from the squad, with Cricket Australia stating he would travel to Brisbane to continue preparations.
  • Cummins' continued absence, alongside Josh Hazlewood, is seen as a significant advantage for England, given his world-class record in day/night Tests.
  • Opener Usman Khawaja was retained in the squad despite suffering back spasms in the first Test, with Josh Inglis and Beau Webster also available.
