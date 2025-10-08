Australia dealt early injury blow ahead of Ashes
- Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, is expected to miss the first Ashes Test due to a back stress problem and could potentially be sidelined for the entire series.
- Cummins has not played since July, and despite some improvement, his injury has not healed sufficiently for the opening match in Perth on 21 November.
- In his absence, Steve Smith is anticipated to captain the side, with Scott Boland likely to replace Cummins in the bowling attack.
- The loss of Cummins, who was Australia's leading wicket-taker in the last home Ashes series, is a significant blow to their chances of retaining the urn.
- This development boosts England's hopes of winning the Ashes, although England legend Stuart Broad expressed a desire for Cummins to be fit and play.