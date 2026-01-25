Paddy Pimblett beaten by Justin Gaethje in savage UFC 324 title fight
- Paddy Pimblett suffered his first devastating defeat in the UFC against Justin Gaethje in a five-round war at UFC 324 in Las Vegas.
- Justin Gaethje won the chaotic contest by decision with scores of 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46, claiming the interim lightweight title.
- Despite facing immense punishment, including multiple knockdowns and two eye pokes, Pimblett, known as Paddy The Baddy, withstood the full 25 minutes.
- The loss costs Pimblett a potential shot at his rival Ilia Topuria, while Gaethje is now set to fight for the undisputed lightweight gold for the third time.
- Pimblett expressed resilience after the fight, stating he is “31, you haven’t seen the last of me,” and paid tribute to Gaethje as a legend.