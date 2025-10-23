Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paddy Pimblett reignites feud with Ilia Topuria ahead of potential UFC bout

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria in hotel bust-up before UFC London
  • Paddy Pimblett has reignited his feud with UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, making fresh comments about Topuria's heritage amidst rumours of a potential fight.
  • The rivalry originated in 2022 after Pimblett made controversial tweets about Georgia, Topuria's ancestral home, leading to a physical confrontation between their teams.
  • Pimblett claimed Topuria's fame and championship status are due to him, labelling Topuria as “fake” and a “Conor McGregor copycat”, and asserting he is German, not Spanish or Georgian.
  • Pimblett challenged Topuria to a fight at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium, home of the team Topuria supports, despite Pimblett initially calling it a “s***hole”.
  • Both fighters have recently been active, with Pimblett defeating Michael Chandler in April and Topuria becoming a two-weight champion by knocking out Charles Oliveira in June, with an announcement for Topuria's next opponent expected soon.
