Oscar Piastri closes gap to Lando Norris in F1 title race after Qatar sprint victory

Oscar Piastri cruised to victory in the Qatar sprint
Oscar Piastri cruised to victory in the Qatar sprint (Getty)
  • The Qatar sprint race took place on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.
  • Prior to the race, Lando Norris held a 24-point lead over Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen in the F1 title race.
  • Piastri stormed to victory, with Norris finishing third behind George Russell, while Verstappen was fourth.
  • Piastri is now 22 points behind his McLaren teammate Norris, while Norris has a 25-point lead over Verstappen.
  • Verstappen must beat Norris in Sunday’s Grand Prix to remain in the title hunt ahead of next week’s final race in Abu Dhabi.

