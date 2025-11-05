Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 champion theorises Oscar Piastri’s dip in form

Lando Norris to stay calm after leading the F1 world championship
  • Oscar Piastri has relinquished his lead in the F1 world championship, now trailing McLaren teammate Lando Norris by one point.
  • Piastri had held a 34-point advantage after the Dutch Grand Prix in August and had been the championship leader since April.
  • 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Piastri has "already reached his limit" this season.
  • Villeneuve suggested that Norris's earlier dip in performance might have made Piastri complacent, and Norris has since significantly improved.
  • He argued that Piastri has not elevated his performance in response to Norris's resurgence, indicating he was already at his peak.
