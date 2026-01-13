Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How tennis fans will get the chance to win one point against Carlos Alcaraz for $1m

Carlos Alcaraz is among a number of top tennis stars taking part in the event
Carlos Alcaraz is among a number of top tennis stars taking part in the event (Getty Images)
  • The One Point Slam, a sudden-death tennis event offering a £500,000 prize, is set to feature top professionals including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek, alongside 10 amateur players.
  • The format requires winning just one point to progress, with a coin toss or 'rock, paper, scissors' deciding who serves first.
  • Amateur participants are given two serves, while professionals receive only one, creating a more balanced competition.
  • The event gained prominence after an inconspicuous launch last year, now occupying a primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
  • Last year, amateur Paul ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald famously defeated three professionals, demonstrating the event's potential for unexpected outcomes.
