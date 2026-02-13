Volodymyr Zelensky criticises IOC decision to disqualify Ukrainian athlete
- Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to disqualify Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych.
- Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics skeleton heats for wearing a helmet honouring Ukrainian athletes who died in the war with Russia.
- The IOC stated that the helmet violated rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits political demonstrations.
- Rule 50.2 forbids any form of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda at Olympic sites.
- The Ukrainian president argued that speaking about current events is not a political act.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks