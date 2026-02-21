Olympic medalist responds to JD Vance’s criticism, ‘I’m flattered’
- American-born Olympian Eileen Gu has responded to Vice President JD Vance's criticism regarding her decision to compete for China in the Winter Olympics.
- Vance suggested Gu, who was born and raised in San Francisco, should represent the United States, citing the benefits she received from the American education system and liberties.
- Gu dismissed Vance's comments as 'sweet' and stated she feels like a 'punching bag' for American politics, attributing the criticism to a general dislike of China.
- The freestyle skier, who has won multiple Olympic medals for China, explained her choice is to help popularise the sport in China, as the US already has strong representation.
- Gu also revealed she was 'physically attacked' on Stanford University's campus over the controversy, while the International Olympic Committee rules permit dual nationals to represent either country.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks