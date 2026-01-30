UN calls for global ceasefire for duration of Winter Olympics
- The ancient Greek tradition of the Olympic Truce, which saw warring city-states pause conflicts for the Games, is being revived for the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
- The United Nations and Olympic organisers are calling for a seven-week global ceasefire, from 6 February to 15 March, encompassing the Winter Games and Paralympics.
- Historically, the modern Olympic Truce, reintroduced in 1994, has a dismal record, failing to halt a single war, notably with Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine occurring during a truce period.
- Despite its practical failures, proponents argue the truce remains vital for its symbolic message of peace, international cooperation, and respect for international law.
- The call for a truce comes amidst a significant increase in global conflicts, with 2024 recording 61 active armed conflicts.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks