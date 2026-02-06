Olympics fans divided over huge change to opening ceremony
- The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics have officially commenced with an unprecedented four-site, dual-cauldron opening ceremony.
- These Games are notable for being the most geographically spread-out Olympics in history, covering an area of approximately 8,500 square miles (22,000 square kilometres.) The primary opening ceremony hub was held at the San Siro football stadium in Milan.
- Additional sites for athletes to participate in the march included Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo.
- Opening ceremony viewers were divided by the change, with one writing, “I didn’t really like that they split the athletes into different locations for the Opening Ceremony. I preferred it when you could see each country’s full delegation together in one place.”
- Other viewers praised the move, calling it a “fantastic idea.” One fan wrote, “I love the different venues for the opening ceremony, I was wondering how the athletes in Bormio, Predazzo, Cortina etc were going to participate. This is much more fun.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks