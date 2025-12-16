Olympic champion says he has ‘offers on the table’ for citizenship switch
- Letsile Tebogo, Botswana's Olympic 200m champion, revealed he received citizenship offers from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Tunisia following his success at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- Tebogo made history by winning Botswana's first ever Olympic medal in the 200m and also secured a silver in the 4x400m relay.
- His home country rewarded him with a new three-bedroom house, and the relay squad members, including him, received two-bedroom flats.
- The 22-year-old sprinter stated on Duma FM that while the “offers on the table” were significant, he rejected them for now, partly due to the requirement to take a four-year break from the sport if he were to change nationality.
- Under current regulations, athletes typically must wait three years after their last competition for their original country before competing for another nation.