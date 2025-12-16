Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympic champion says he has ‘offers on the table’ for citizenship switch

Letsile Tebogo won the 200m at the Paris Olympics last year
Letsile Tebogo won the 200m at the Paris Olympics last year (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Letsile Tebogo, Botswana's Olympic 200m champion, revealed he received citizenship offers from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Tunisia following his success at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
  • Tebogo made history by winning Botswana's first ever Olympic medal in the 200m and also secured a silver in the 4x400m relay.
  • His home country rewarded him with a new three-bedroom house, and the relay squad members, including him, received two-bedroom flats.
  • The 22-year-old sprinter stated on Duma FM that while the “offers on the table” were significant, he rejected them for now, partly due to the requirement to take a four-year break from the sport if he were to change nationality.
  • Under current regulations, athletes typically must wait three years after their last competition for their original country before competing for another nation.
