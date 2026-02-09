Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation launched into broken Olympic medals: ‘Don’t jump in them’

USA Olympian Breezy Johnson was among the athletes who said their medals broke within hours
USA Olympian Breezy Johnson was among the athletes who said their medals broke within hours (AP)
  • Olympics bosses have launched an investigation into medals awarded at the Milano Cortina Winter Games after athletes complained that they quickly fell apart after their big wins.
  • Two USA gold medalists, American downhill skier Breezy Johnson and figure skater Alysa Liu, showed how their gold medals detached from the ribbon. German biathlete Justus Strelow and Swedish cross-country skier Ebba Andersson said their medals were also damaged.
  • “Don’t jump in them. I was jumping in excitement, and it broke," Johnson said after her win Sunday. "I’m sure somebody will fix it. It’s not crazy broken, but a little broken.”
  • Andrea Francisi, Milano Cortina Chief Games Operations Officer, said organizers are investigating the problem to ensure medal quality.
  • This issue follows similar concerns raised after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where US skateboarder Nyjah Huston reported his bronze medal deteriorated and lost color within a week of winning it.
