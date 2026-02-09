Investigation launched into broken Olympic medals: ‘Don’t jump in them’
- Olympics bosses have launched an investigation into medals awarded at the Milano Cortina Winter Games after athletes complained that they quickly fell apart after their big wins.
- Two USA gold medalists, American downhill skier Breezy Johnson and figure skater Alysa Liu, showed how their gold medals detached from the ribbon. German biathlete Justus Strelow and Swedish cross-country skier Ebba Andersson said their medals were also damaged.
- “Don’t jump in them. I was jumping in excitement, and it broke," Johnson said after her win Sunday. "I’m sure somebody will fix it. It’s not crazy broken, but a little broken.”
- Andrea Francisi, Milano Cortina Chief Games Operations Officer, said organizers are investigating the problem to ensure medal quality.
- This issue follows similar concerns raised after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where US skateboarder Nyjah Huston reported his bronze medal deteriorated and lost color within a week of winning it.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks