Aston Villa come from behind to edge seven-goal thriller
- Aston Villa secured a 4-3 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium, overturning a two-goal deficit.
- Ollie Watkins ended an 11-game goal drought by scoring two goals for Aston Villa.
- Brighton initially took a 2-0 lead with goals from Jan Paul van Hecke and a Pau Torres own goal.
- Amadou Onana and substitute Donyell Malen completed Aston Villa's comeback, though Van Hecke scored a second for Brighton late on.
- The win marked Aston Villa's eighth victory in nine top-flight matches and inflicted Brighton's first home defeat of the season.