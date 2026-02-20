Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oliver Glasner says he’s ‘not good enough’ as he raises fresh doubts over Crystal Palace future

Oliver Glasner has raised further doubts over his Crystal Palace future (Lee Keuneke/PA)
Oliver Glasner has raised further doubts over his Crystal Palace future (Lee Keuneke/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Oliver Glasner has expressed uncertainty regarding his immediate future as Crystal Palace manager, despite already being scheduled to depart in the summer.
  • His position is under significant pressure following a poor run of form, with only one win in 15 games across all competitions, including an FA Cup defeat to sixth-tier Macclesfield.
  • Travelling fans directed “sacked” chants at Glasner after the team's underwhelming Europa Conference League draw against Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday.
  • Glasner offered a self-critique, stating he was “not good enough” to address the team's slump, but also defended his past record, citing two trophy wins and the club's best-ever season.
  • He argued that Crystal Palace is currently having a better Premier League season than eight of the last ten, and is participating in European football.
