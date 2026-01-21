Heavyweight boxing champion could sign deal with UFC chief
- UFC President Dana White is reportedly interested in signing heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk to his Zuffa Boxing promotion.
- Usyk is currently a free agent, having parted ways with his long-standing promoter, K2 Promotions, last summer.
- Sergey Lapin, Usyk's team director, confirmed that there has been contact and dialogue with White regarding a potential deal.
- Zuffa Boxing, co-founded by White and Turki Alalshikh in June, aims to revolutionise the global boxing scene and has already signed IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.
- Lapin highlighted White's track record of transforming MMA into a global phenomenon, suggesting his involvement could significantly elevate boxing events.