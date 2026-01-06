Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on Man Utd return after Amorim exit
- Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to return to Old Trafford as a caretaker manager.
- His interest follows the sacking of Ruben Amorim, according to Fabrizio Romano.
- Solskjaer, 52, is currently without a club after being dismissed from Besiktas in August.
- He is said to be seeking a temporary six-month contract for the role.
- Manchester United are aware of Solskjaer's interest and are expected to assess their options.