Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Novak Djokovic speaks out on Jannik Sinner’s ‘very odd’ doping ban

Novak Djokovic has spoken about the doping ban Jannik Sinner served earlier this year
Novak Djokovic has spoken about the doping ban Jannik Sinner served earlier this year (Getty Images)
  • Novak Djokovic believes Jannik Sinner's three-month doping suspension will cast a long shadow over his career.
  • Sinner twice tested positive for the anabolic agent clostebol in March 2024, but the World Anti-Doping Agency accepted his explanation of inadvertent exposure.
  • Djokovic questioned the “very odd” handling of the case, citing a lack of transparency and inconsistency, and suggested preferential treatment.
  • He compared the lasting impact of Sinner's ban to his own deportation from Australia over the Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Despite his criticisms, Djokovic expressed empathy for Sinner and praised his mature handling of the media scrutiny.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in