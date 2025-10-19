Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nottingham Forest could spend £10m on replacement for Ange Postecoglou

Fulham manager Marco Silva, centre, is in the frame as Nottingham Forest’s next manager
Fulham manager Marco Silva, centre, is in the frame as Nottingham Forest’s next manager (PA Wire)
  • Nottingham Forest is searching for a new manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou, whose tenure lasted just 39 days.
  • Postecoglou's brief reign saw the team play eight matches without a win, recording six defeats and two draws.
  • Fulham's Marco Silva is a primary target, with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis having previously worked with him at Olympiakos.
  • Fulham would reportedly demand £10m for Silva, who is said to be reluctant to move mid-season.
  • Other candidates include Sean Dyche, a boyhood Forest fan seeking a long-term contract, and Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini, who would command a high wage.
