Nottingham Forest could spend £10m on replacement for Ange Postecoglou
- Nottingham Forest is searching for a new manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou, whose tenure lasted just 39 days.
- Postecoglou's brief reign saw the team play eight matches without a win, recording six defeats and two draws.
- Fulham's Marco Silva is a primary target, with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis having previously worked with him at Olympiakos.
- Fulham would reportedly demand £10m for Silva, who is said to be reluctant to move mid-season.
- Other candidates include Sean Dyche, a boyhood Forest fan seeking a long-term contract, and Euro 2020 winner Roberto Mancini, who would command a high wage.