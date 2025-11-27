Sean Dyche continues Nottingham Forest revival in handsome Malmo win
- Nottingham Forest secured a 3-0 victory over Malmo in the Europa League, paying tribute to their 1979 European Cup-winning side who beat the Swedish outfit in the final.
- Goals for Forest were scored by Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Nikola Milenkovic.
- The win continues manager Sean Dyche's revival at the club, marking three consecutive victories and a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.
- Forest capitalised on Malmo playing their first competitive match since 9 November.
- The result keeps Nottingham Forest in contention for a top-eight finish in the league table after five games.