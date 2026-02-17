Why women aren’t allowed to compete in one Winter Olympic sport
- Nordic Combined, a challenging Winter Olympic sport that combines ski jumping and cross-country skiing, is the only discipline at the games where women are prohibited from competing.
- Originating in Norway in the late 18th century, it debuted at the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix 1924 and now features individual and team events.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed women's Nordic Combined would not be included in 2026, citing concerns over the sport's future and a decline in male competitors, according to a CNN report.
- The IOC plans a full evaluation of Nordic Combined after the 2026 Games to decide on its inclusion for both men and women in the 2030 Olympic programme, retaining men's events for one additional edition.
- Despite the exclusion, the women's Nordic Combined event has grown significantly, with over 200 athletes now competing, leading to frustration among participants who deem the ban sexist.
