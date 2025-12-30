Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NBA superstar Nikola Jokic sparks concern after suffering knee injury

Nikola Jokic could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines
Nikola Jokic could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines (AP)
  • Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic sustained a potentially significant knee injury during Monday night's game against the Miami Heat.
  • The three-time MVP limped off the court before halftime after his left foot was stepped on by teammate Spencer Jones, causing his knee to buckle.
  • Jokic, who had already amassed 21 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, did not return to the game, which the Nuggets lost 147-123.
  • His status is currently uncertain, pending the results of an MRI scan, with coach David Adelman expressing immediate concern for his star player.
  • A prolonged absence for Jokic, who was averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists this season, would be a monumental blow to the Nuggets' season and their standing in the Western Conference.
