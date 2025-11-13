Nigeria overcome Gabon in tense clash to reach World Cup qualifying play-off final
- Nigeria reached the play-off final of the CAF qualifying section for next summer’s World Cup.
- They beat Gabon 4-1 after extra time to reach the final, where they will face either DR Congo or Cameroon.
- Akor Adams gave Nigeria the lead before former Wolves captain Mario Lemina levelled the scores.
- Chidera Ejuke put Nigeria back ahead before a Victor Osimhen brace secured the victory.
- DR Congo and Cameroon will meet on Thursday evening for a place in Sunday’s final, where the winner will progress to the inter-federation play-offs in March 2026 for a place at the World Cup.