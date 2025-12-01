Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two-time French Open singles champion Nicola Pietrangeli dies

Nicola Pietrangeli has passed away aged 92
Nicola Pietrangeli has passed away aged 92 (REUTERS)
  • Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli has died at the age of 92, following a period of declining health after a hip fracture in December 2024.
  • Pietrangeli was a two-time French Open singles champion (1959, 1960), also securing a doubles title in 1959 and a mixed doubles title in 1958, accumulating 48 career titles.
  • He holds an unmatched Davis Cup record, playing 164 matches and winning 120, and later captained Italy to their 1976 Davis Cup victory.
  • Known for his elegant play and charismatic persona, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1986 and had Rome's second-largest tennis stadium named in his honour.
  • Pietrangeli was a cultural phenomenon in Italy, credited with transforming tennis into a national obsession, and famously prioritised enjoyment over rigorous training.
