Man City star targets England World Cup spot after shining under Pep Guardiola
- Nico O’Reilly, a 20-year-old Manchester City academy graduate, scored his first goal of the season in a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth, which saw City rise to second in the Premier League.
- Initially a midfielder, O'Reilly has successfully transitioned to a first-choice left-back role after stepping in due to an injury, earning praise for his impressive contributions.
- His strong performances led to a call-up from Thomas Tuchel for the national squad in October, and O'Reilly is now focused on securing a place in next year’s World Cup squad.
- Manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged O'Reilly's goal, which effectively sealed the win, highlighting the player's growing confidence and attacking prowess.
- Manchester City, currently six points adrift of Arsenal, face significant upcoming matches against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Premier League, with O'Reilly hoping to maintain his starting position.