Nick Pope impresses as Newcastle overcome Athletic Club in Champions League
- Newcastle United secured a 2-0 Champions League victory against Athletic Club, significantly improving their qualification hopes.
- Dan Burn opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a powerful header from Kieran Trippier's free-kick.
- Joelinton doubled Newcastle's lead early in the second half, heading in from Harvey Barnes' cross.
- The win provided a strong response from Eddie Howe's team following their recent 3-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham.
- Despite Athletic Bilbao hitting the post and forcing goalkeeper Nick Pope into several saves, Newcastle maintained control to secure the win.