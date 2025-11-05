Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nick Pope impresses as Newcastle overcome Athletic Club in Champions League

Pope was forced into a number of saves as Newcastle held onto their lead
Pope was forced into a number of saves as Newcastle held onto their lead (REUTERS/Scott Heppell)
  • Newcastle United secured a 2-0 Champions League victory against Athletic Club, significantly improving their qualification hopes.
  • Dan Burn opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a powerful header from Kieran Trippier's free-kick.
  • Joelinton doubled Newcastle's lead early in the second half, heading in from Harvey Barnes' cross.
  • The win provided a strong response from Eddie Howe's team following their recent 3-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham.
  • Despite Athletic Bilbao hitting the post and forcing goalkeeper Nick Pope into several saves, Newcastle maintained control to secure the win.
