Nick Kyrgios faces anxious wait ahead of Australian Open following loss

'I've had tennis in the palm of my hands' - Kyrgios
  • Nick Kyrgios lost his first ATP Tour match in 10 months at the Brisbane International, defeated 6-3, 6-4 by world No. 58 Aleksandar Kovacevic.
  • The Australian appeared to be in discomfort during the match, clutching his elbow.
  • Kyrgios now faces an anxious wait to see if he will be awarded a wildcard for the Australian Open.
  • His world ranking has fallen to 670 after a challenging three years marked by various injury problems.
  • Aryna Sabalenka defended her participation in the recent 'Battle of the Sexes' match against Kyrgios, citing its fitness benefits and entertainment value.
