Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NFL star Tre’Von Moehrig suspended for punching rival in the groin

Tre'Von Moehrig and Jauan Jennings had to be separated after Monday's game
Tre'Von Moehrig and Jauan Jennings had to be separated after Monday's game (Getty Images)
  • Carolina Panthers star Tre’Von Moehrig has been suspended for one game without pay for punching San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin.
  • The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Monday’s game between the two teams at the end of a play.
  • Jennings responded by throwing a punch at Moehrig after the game.
  • It has been deemed that Moehrig’s behavior fell under the category of unsportsmanlike conduct and he has been hit with a suspension.
  • It was a disappointing night for Moehrig and Carolina as they slipped to a 20-9 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in