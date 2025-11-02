Four managers who could take the Wolves job after Pereira is sacked
- Wolverhampton Wanderers are searching for a new manager after sacking Vitor Pereira.
- Brendan Rodgers, recently departed from Celtic, is a potential candidate, having previously saved Leicester from relegation and guided them to top-six contention.
- Erik Ten Hag, who won two trophies during his time at Manchester United, is also available after his recent departure from Bayer Leverkusen.
- Former Wolves player Kevin Muscat, who has built a strong reputation in Asia, could make an emotional return to Molineux.
- Sergio Conceicao, a Portuguese manager with connections to agent Jorge Mendes, is another option despite recently taking a job at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.