Four managers who could take the Wolves job after Pereira is sacked

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag (AP)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers are searching for a new manager after sacking Vitor Pereira.
  • Brendan Rodgers, recently departed from Celtic, is a potential candidate, having previously saved Leicester from relegation and guided them to top-six contention.
  • Erik Ten Hag, who won two trophies during his time at Manchester United, is also available after his recent departure from Bayer Leverkusen.
  • Former Wolves player Kevin Muscat, who has built a strong reputation in Asia, could make an emotional return to Molineux.
  • Sergio Conceicao, a Portuguese manager with connections to agent Jorge Mendes, is another option despite recently taking a job at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

