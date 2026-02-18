Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rampant Newcastle United take control in Champions League play-off tie

Newcastle United's English midfielder #10 Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring the team's fifth goal from the penalty spot
Newcastle United's English midfielder #10 Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring the team's fifth goal from the penalty spot (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Newcastle United secured a dominant 6-1 victory over Qarabag in the first leg of their Champions League play-off in Baku.
  • Anthony Gordon was the star performer, scoring four goals, including two penalties, to achieve the first hat-trick of his senior career.
  • Gordon's first goal, scored within three minutes, surpassed Alan Shearer's club record of six goals in a single campaign.
  • Malick Thiaw and substitute Jacob Murphy also contributed to Newcastle's goal tally, while Elvin Jafarguliyev scored Qarabag's lone goal.
  • The comprehensive win puts Eddie Howe's side in a commanding position ahead of the second leg, virtually guaranteeing their progression to the last-16.
