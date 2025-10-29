Newcastle reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals for fourth consecutive year
- Newcastle defeated Tottenham 2-0 to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year.
- Fabian Schar opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a header from a Sandro Tonali corner.
- Nick Woltemade secured the victory in the second half, heading in his sixth goal of the season.
- Eddie Howe's side delivered an impressive performance despite making eight changes to the starting line-up.
- Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made several crucial saves, particularly in the second half, to maintain Newcastle's clean sheet.