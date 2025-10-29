Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Newcastle reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals for fourth consecutive year

Fabian Schar (left) was on target with Newcastle’s opener
Fabian Schar (left) was on target with Newcastle’s opener (Owen Humphreys/PA)
  • Newcastle defeated Tottenham 2-0 to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year.
  • Fabian Schar opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a header from a Sandro Tonali corner.
  • Nick Woltemade secured the victory in the second half, heading in his sixth goal of the season.
  • Eddie Howe's side delivered an impressive performance despite making eight changes to the starting line-up.
  • Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made several crucial saves, particularly in the second half, to maintain Newcastle's clean sheet.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in