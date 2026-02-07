Newcastle stunned by Brentford late goal in thriller
- Brentford secured a 3-2 Premier League victory over Newcastle at St James' Park, significantly boosting their hopes of European qualification.
- Dango Ouattara scored the winning goal five minutes from time, marking Brentford's first win on Tyneside since 1934.
- Newcastle initially took the lead through Sven Botman, but Brentford responded with goals from Vitaly Janelt and an Igor Thiago penalty to go ahead.
- Bruno Guimaraes equalised for Newcastle from the penalty spot after a VAR review, setting up a dramatic conclusion to the match.
- The defeat is Newcastle's fourth home loss this season and means they have now dropped 19 points from winning positions.
