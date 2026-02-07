Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle stunned by Brentford late goal in thriller

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United's Nick Pope and Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw react after Brentford's Dango Ouattara scored their third goal
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United's Nick Pope and Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw react after Brentford's Dango Ouattara scored their third goal (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Brentford secured a 3-2 Premier League victory over Newcastle at St James' Park, significantly boosting their hopes of European qualification.
  • Dango Ouattara scored the winning goal five minutes from time, marking Brentford's first win on Tyneside since 1934.
  • Newcastle initially took the lead through Sven Botman, but Brentford responded with goals from Vitaly Janelt and an Igor Thiago penalty to go ahead.
  • Bruno Guimaraes equalised for Newcastle from the penalty spot after a VAR review, setting up a dramatic conclusion to the match.
  • The defeat is Newcastle's fourth home loss this season and means they have now dropped 19 points from winning positions.
