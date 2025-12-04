Newcastle chief sets extremely ambitious target for Premier League club
- Newcastle United's new chief executive, David Hopkinson, is aiming for the Premier League outfit to be considered among the "top clubs in the world" by 2030.
- Hopkinson, who previously worked with major sports organisations including the NBA, NHL, and Real Madrid, believes this ambitious target is achievable.
- He stated that Newcastle can win the Premier League and must have the courage to ignore doubters to become perennial contenders.
- Hopkinson confirmed the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners are deeply committed to Newcastle, viewing it as a "special investment" despite their other global sporting interests.
- The strategy to achieve super club status involves increasing revenue through global partnerships and sponsorships, and recruiting world-class off-field talent.