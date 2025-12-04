Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle chief sets extremely ambitious target for Premier League club

Eddie Howe ended Newcastle’s trophy drought earlier this year, and now the club is setting ambitious targets for the future (David Davies/PA)
Eddie Howe ended Newcastle’s trophy drought earlier this year, and now the club is setting ambitious targets for the future (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Newcastle United's new chief executive, David Hopkinson, is aiming for the Premier League outfit to be considered among the "top clubs in the world" by 2030.
  • Hopkinson, who previously worked with major sports organisations including the NBA, NHL, and Real Madrid, believes this ambitious target is achievable.
  • He stated that Newcastle can win the Premier League and must have the courage to ignore doubters to become perennial contenders.
  • Hopkinson confirmed the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners are deeply committed to Newcastle, viewing it as a "special investment" despite their other global sporting interests.
  • The strategy to achieve super club status involves increasing revenue through global partnerships and sponsorships, and recruiting world-class off-field talent.
