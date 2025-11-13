Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Zealand handed major boost as they announce team to face England

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett returns from injury to face England
New Zealand captain Scott Barrett returns from injury to face England (Getty Images)
  • New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has been declared fit to start for the All Blacks against England, returning after a leg laceration.
  • Barrett will partner Fabian Holland in the second row, providing a significant boost to Scott Robertson's team.
  • Due to Caleb Clarke's concussion, the backline has been reshuffled, with Billy Proctor and Quinn Tupaea in the centres and Leicester Fainga’anuku moving to the wing.
  • Will Jordan retains his position at full-back, while Damian McKenzie is named among a strong replacements bench.
  • The All Blacks, who have not lost to England at Twickenham since 2012, anticipate a challenging match against a home side currently on a nine-game winning streak.
